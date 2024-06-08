British Comic Russell Brand: ‘If You Care About Freedom, I Don’t Know how you Could do Anything Other Than Vote for Donald Trump’ (VIDEO)

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been very red-pilled in recent years.

During an episode of his podcast this week, he said that if you truly care about democracy and freedom, he doesn’t know how you could do anything other than voting for Donald Trump in November.

He pointed out that the Democrats are basically the opposite of what they claim.

Breitbart News has details:

Russell Brand: Americans Concerned About Freedom and Democracy Should Vote for Trump British actor Russell Brand said Americans who are concerned about freedom and democracy should vote for former President Donald Trump in November. “In a straight choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, if you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump for precisely the reasons that they claim that you can’t,” he said in the latest episode of his podcast, an advanced excerpt of which was obtained by Fox News. Russell Brand was interviewing RNC spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko when the conversation turned to Trump and the election. “They act as if a vote for Donald Trump is almost like you’re directly voting for Armageddon, like you see hysterical performances outside of courtrooms, endless MSNBC bombast,” Brand said. “But I’m starting to think that no, a greater threat to democracy is this kind of technological feudalism, that tells you that it cares about you and that it’s protecting vulnerable people, all the while increasing censorship, increasing the funding of wars, increasing the division between ordinary Americans.”

Watch the clip below:

Russell Brand: “In a straight choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, if you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/mBbkTXH8Wp — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) June 7, 2024

Brand seems to get it. Good for him.