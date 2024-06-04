BREAKING: 11 Convicted Felons Face Felony Charges in Tennessee Election Fraud Case for Illegally Voting in the 2020 and 2022 Elections

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has charged 11 individuals with felony offenses linked to voter fraud, highlighting ongoing concerns over the sanctity of the electoral process.

This investigation, led by special agents at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, reveals a troubling pattern of convicted felons unlawfully participating in Sumner County elections between 2020 and 2022.

According to a press release from the TBI:

“In late January, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI agents began investigating reports of 15 convicted felons unlawfully voting in various Sumner County elections between 2020 and 2022. Agents determined four of the felons were deceased prior to the investigation. Agents investigated the remaining 11 individuals, determining all had been convicted of at least one felony and registered to vote in Sumner County after their convictions, completing documents that included language regarding not having been convicted of a felony.”

On May 10th, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the following individuals with one count each of Illegal Registration or Voting and one count of False Entries on Official Registration or Election Documents:

Gregory Blackmon (DOB 1/6/1962), Clarksville

Antione Bridges (DOB 2/14/1979), Cottontown

Bradley Crowell (DOB 6/12/1991), Hendersonville

Jerry Dodd (DOB 12/31/1974), Portland

Terry Ewin (DOB 11/3/1965), Gallatin

Shannon Holt, Sr. (DOB 10/9/1968), Gallatin

James McGee (DOB 7/19/1964), Hendersonville

Rita Poindexter (DOB 1/16/1960), Gallatin

Larry Russell, Sr. (DOB 9/23/1954), Gallatin

Ladasha Warfield (DOB 1/10/1988), Gallatin

Bobby Williams (DOB 8/5/1961), Portland

The TBI, assisted by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, arrested these individuals in recent days and booked each into the Sumner County Jail on a $5,000 bond.