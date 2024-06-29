Bombshell Report: Biden Only Fully Functional From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joe Biden is only fully functional from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a report by Axios published Saturday in the wake of Biden’s disastrous not-ready-for-primetime debate with President Trump Thursday night. The report states White House staff know there are ‘two Bidens’: One who is fully engaged for about six hours a day and the one Americans (and the world) saw staring into space and struggling to articulate lucid, complete thoughts during the debate Thursday night.

Biden’s poor performance at the debate helps explain why he has claimed executive privilege to prevent the public from hearing the audio recordings of his October 2023 interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur in the classified documents investigation. According to a transcript released by Hur, among many miscues, Biden could not remember when he served as vice president or when his son Beau passed away. Hur said he decided not charge Biden for illegally possessing classified documents from his time as senator and vice president because a jury would likely see Biden as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,”–a polite way of saying the president of the United States was mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Hur’s report, released in February, sent shock waves through Washington, leading to speculation about Biden’s ability. A strong performance at the State of the Union address in March bought Biden time until the debate. Now that the public has seen the real Biden, the truth of his condition is starting to leak out to the media.

Excerpt from the Axios report by Alex Thompson:

The past 36 hours showcased two Joe Bidens: the veteran president rallying voters in a swing state, and an 81-year-old man struggling to string thoughts together in a debate. Why it matters: The public split screen isn’t new to many inside the White House, where top aides have meticulously stage-managed minutiae such as Biden’s sleep schedule, his orthopedic shoes, his walks to Marine One and his climb aboard Air Force One to try to blunt concerns about his age. …Biden’s miscues and limitations are more familiar inside the White House. The time of day is important as to which of the two Bidens will appear. From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged — and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours. Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios.

Videos of Biden looking lost, frozen and needing help walking off stage this month at several events before the debate were labeled “cheap fakes” by the White House in an effort to stop the media from reporting on Biden’s visible mental frailty.

That effort was blown to bits during Thursday night’s debate–especially at the end when Jill Biden had to help Joe make his way off stage and walk down a short set of stairs.

CLEAN VIDEO: Nurse Jill escorts Crooked Joe Biden off the stage after his humiliating debate performance pic.twitter.com/m4gj5O1DxC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024

In the nuclear era when split second decisions must be taken in matters of war and possible annihilation, the American president must be fully functional around the clock.

Biden only being fully functional for about six hours from mid-morning to mid-afternoon can’t cut it.

The question for Democrats and the country is whether the U.S. would be in better hands with Dementia Joe or Cackling Kamala for the remaining six months of Joe’s term in office?