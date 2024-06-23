Body Cam Footage of Probate Judge Arrested for Assaulting Police Officer Outside Nightclub Released (VIDEO)

Newly released body cam footage reveals the events leading to the arrest of a probate judge outside a nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Christina Peterson, a Douglas County judge, has been charged with simple battery against a police officer and felony willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats of violence.

The incident took place at the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.

According to the news release from the City of Atlanta Police Department:

On June 20th, 2024, at approximately 3:18 a.m., an Atlanta Police officer working an approved extra job at 3179 Peachtree Rd. NE, overheard a commotion nearby and went to investigate. During this time, he noticed security at the location escorting a female out of the venue. While assisting security and attempting to de-escalate the situation, an unidentified female, later identified as 38-year-old Christina Peterson rushed toward the commotion and immediately started screaming at the security guard and the officer. Ms. Peterson then forcibly pushed the officer in the chest and kept swiping his hands away as he attempted to assist the female being escorted out. Ms. Peterson pushed the officer in the chest again and that is when she was subsequently placed into custody. The arresting officer attempted several times to obtain the female suspect’s identifying information for processing purposes, however, she refused to cooperate. This caused a delay in the officer transporting her to jail. Upon further investigation, officers were able to later confirm her identity. The officer was able to provide a Fulton County judge with probable cause, and secured arrest warrants for Ms. Peterson for Simple Battery Against a Police Officer and Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer. Ms. Peterson was transported to the Fulton County Jail for processing and taken into their custody without incident.

On Saturday, the City of Atlanta Police Department released the body cam footage of Christina Peterson assaulting a police officer.

The two-hour video footage reveals Peterson refusing to provide her name to the officer, while consistently displaying loud and belligerent behavior throughout the incident.

Watch the edited video below: