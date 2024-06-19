Birth of Rare White Bison Calf in Yellowstone Fulfills Native American Prophecy

A Native American prophecy was fulfilled when a rare white bison calf was born in Yellowstone National Park.

Photographer Erin Braaten was the first to capture a photo of the rare bison and discovered the white bison near the Lamar Valley section of Yellowstone.

According to the Lakota tribe, the birth of the white bison signifies a time of prosperity is near.

Chief Arvol Looking Horse, the Lakota spiritual leader, told the Associated Press, “The birth of this calf is both a blessing and warning. We must do more.”

Looking Horse later claimed, “The birth of a white buffalo calf with a black nose, eyes, and hooves is akin to the second coming of Jesus Christ,” a statement most Christians will refute.

RARE BIRTH! A white buffalo calf was reportedly born on June 4 at Yellowstone National Park. A Lakota prophecy says that the birth of a white calf signals better times. But a tribal leader also says it means more must be done to protect the Earth. https://t.co/fFcHI0jRQ8 pic.twitter.com/iusJYptzhR — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 13, 2024

Per Fox Weather:

The birth of a rare white bison calf in Yellowstone National Park could be a sign of better times ahead, according to a Native American tribal prophecy. Montana photographer Erin Braaten captured the unusual offspring by chance on June 4 in the Lamar Valley of the national park, she told FOX Television Stations. “At first glance, I thought it might be a coyote,” Braaten told FOX. “There were bison crossing the river and the road, so we were stuck in traffic for a few minutes so I decided to look at the ‘coyote’ through my camera and discovered that it wasn’t a coyote but a white bison calf.” According to Yellowstone’s Bison Management program, many North American tribal cultures are intertwined with bison. Many American tribes view bison as the most sacred being on Earth. For the Lakota people, the birth of a true white buffalo calf is similar to the second coming of Jesus Christ, Chief Arvol Looking Horse told The Associated Press.

According to a Lakota legend, about 2,000 years ago, when times were hard and food was scarce, a White Buffalo Calf Woman presented the Lakota tribe with a bowl pipe and taught the tribe how to pray.

The White Buffalo Calf Woman then told the tribe the pipe could be used to bring buffalo to the area so the tribe could eat.