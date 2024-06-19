Billionaire Bill Ackman: ‘The Democratic Party is Destroying Itself by Advancing Biden for a Second Term’

Billionaire and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has been in the news frequently this year, as he is a liberal who has become highly critical of Joe Biden and the Democrat party.

At one point last month, it looked as though Ackman was going to endorse Donald Trump, and that could still happen.

This weekend, when the video of Obama escorting a feeble Joe Biden off the stage at a fundraiser went viral, Ackman posted a lengthy screed on Twitter/X about how the Democrats are embracing their own destruction by sticking with Biden for a second term.

From his message:

I have been criticized by some for sharing these @POTUS Biden videos which appear almost every day. I have read numerous articles which somehow suggest that the camera angle, the duration of the clip or some form of right wing manipulation explains Biden’s behavior on camera. Some people are old at 81 and others are sharp, vigorous, and impressive. Compare Warren Buffett at 93 and Biden at 81. Biden is an old 81 who can’t find his way off a stage or stay present and focused at a G7 conference. Is that who should be the leader of the free world for the next five years? A president should not have to be led off stage by hand or with an arm wrapped around him. That is the not the image of strength and leadership we need as a country… The Democratic Party is destroying itself by advancing Biden for a second term. This is the Emperor’s New Clothes in real life. But it is not a children’s book or a joke. The world is at great risk, and a Biden second term is a grave threat to global security and prosperity.

At the moment, the Democrat Media Complex is doubling down on its defense of Biden, but if he continues to perform poorly or sinks further in the polls, that could easily change.

If the left really thinks he is going to lose, they could turn on him quickly.