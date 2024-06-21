Biden’s Attorney Preparing to Challenge 2024 Election Results

Joe Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer told Politico that he is preparing to challenge the 2024 election results.

“We’re seeing — and have seen — election officials say, ‘If I’m not satisfied with the outcome here, I may not certify; I’ll just block it.’ And you saw that play out very dramatically in Michigan in 2020. That is something that we might see more of this time around,” Bob Bauer told Politico.

In 2020 President Trump won more votes than any sitting president in US history.

Trump increased his vote totals by 12 million votes in 2020 over his initial win in 2016.

Biden won the fewest number of counties in the 2020 election by any alleged “winner” in history – winning only 16% of all US counties.

The Democrat machine produced 81 million ballots in 2020 and since nothing has changed in the last four years, they’ll do it again.

Joe Biden hid in his Delaware basement and the few times he ventured out, he couldn’t draw a crowd. A dozen or so people (mostly media) showed up to see the old dementia patient mumble through remarks.

The Democrats in key swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin produced ballots in the dead of the night and Biden’s attorneys are ready to destroy any election officials who question the obvious fraud.

The Trump lawyers who legally challenged the fraudulent election results in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada have been indicted.

Only lawyers for Democrats are allowed to challenge elections.