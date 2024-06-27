Joe Biden on Thursday emerged from hiding after not being seen publicly for a week.

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle Thursday night at 9m pm ET.

The debate is rigged to benefit feeble Joe Biden.

Thursday night’s CNN debate in Atlanta will be hosted by Trump haters Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

The microphones will be muted except when it is the candidate’s ‘turn’ to speak.

Of course, they will likely only use this feature to mute Trump.

After being holed up at Camp David in Maryland for a week perfecting his doping cocktail, Biden was seen heading to Atlanta, Georgia.

Crooked Joe Biden — emerging after a week of perfecting his debate drug cocktail at Camp David — boards the short stairs and heads for Atlanta pic.twitter.com/5lPO04o3aJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2024

Biden arrived in Atlanta for the rigged CNN debate Thursday afternoon.

He lumbered down the shorter staircase.

Crooked Joe Biden descends the short stairs upon his arrival in Atlanta. He had been holed away at Camp David for the past week getting juiced up with performance-enhancing drugs. pic.twitter.com/TrPyoubATs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2024

Joe Biden greeted election denier Stacy Abrams as he arrived in Atlanta.