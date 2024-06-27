Biden Seen for the First Time in a Week After Hiding Out at Camp David Perfecting His Debate Doping Cocktail (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Thursday emerged from hiding after not being seen publicly for a week.

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle Thursday night at 9m pm ET.

The debate is rigged to benefit feeble Joe Biden.

Thursday night’s CNN debate in Atlanta will be hosted by Trump haters Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

The microphones will be muted except when it is the candidate’s ‘turn’ to speak.

Of course, they will likely only use this feature to mute Trump.

After being holed up at Camp David in Maryland for a week perfecting his doping cocktail, Biden was seen heading to Atlanta, Georgia.

WATCH:

Biden arrived in Atlanta for the rigged CNN debate Thursday afternoon.

He lumbered down the shorter staircase.

WATCH:

Joe Biden greeted election denier Stacy Abrams as he arrived in Atlanta.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

