Biden Regime Unseals Indictment Against Texas Doctor Who Blew Whistle on Sex Change Program at Texas Children’s Hospital – He is Facing Up to 10 Years in Prison!

As previously reported, Biden’s corrupt Justice Department indicted a Texas surgeon who blew the whistle on a sex-change program at the Texas Children’s Hospital.

In May 2023, Dr. Eithan Haim leaked the sex change documents to investigative reporter Christopher Rufo. Dr. Haim was careful not to disclose any patient information but the Biden DOJ indicted him on four felony counts related to HIPAA violations.

One day after Dr. Haim exposed the Texas Children’s Hospital, the Texas state legislature voted to ban transgender medical treatment and procedures on minors.

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. @EithanHaim exposed the child sex-change program at Texas Children’s Hospital. Now the Biden Administration has indicted him on four felony charges. This is an outrageous political persecution—and must be resisted.https://t.co/9ck67YV0EI — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 6, 2024

Dr. Haim was informed last year that he was under federal investigation for leaking documents to Christopher Rufo.

On Tuesday, heavily armed agents showed up at Dr. Haim’s door and told him that he had been indicted with four felony charges.

“Had three heavily armed agents at my door 7AM Tuesday to inform me I was indicted with four felonies…for blowing the whistle about the largest children’s hospital in the world lying to the public about their transgender program,” Dr. Eithan Haim said on X.

Not only his people. Had three heavily armed agents at my door 7AM Tuesday to inform me I was indicted with four felonies…for blowing the whistle about the largest children’s hospital in the world lying to the public about their transgender program. https://t.co/u3cwHVuplH — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanHaim) June 7, 2024

The Biden Regime unsealed the indictment against Dr. Haim on Monday.

Dr. Haim was indicted on four felony counts. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 maximum fine.

Per the DOJ:

A Houston doctor has been indicted for obtaining protected individual health information for patients that were not under his care and without authorization, announced Alamdar S. Hamdani. The case against Ethan Haim, 34, Dallas, has now been unsealed, and he is set to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Yvonne Y. Ho in Houston at 2 p.m. The four-count indictment alleges Haim obtained personal information including patient names, treatment codes and the attending physician from Texas Children’s Hospital’s (TCH) electronic system without authorization. He allegedly obtained this information under false pretenses and with intent to cause malicious harm to TCH. According to the indictment, Haim was a resident at Baylor College of Medicine and had previous rotations at TCH as part of his residency. In April 2023, Haim allegedly requested to re-activate his login access at TCH to access pediatric patients not under his care. The indictment alleges he obtained unauthorized access to personal information of pediatric patients under false pretenses and later disclosed it to a media contact. If convicted, Haim faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 maximum possible fine.

“My name is Eithan Haim. I am a 33-year-old general surgeon who was the anonymous whistleblower in a story released May 16, 2023 by Christopher Rufo. We exposed the fact that Texas Children’s Hospital – the largest children’s hospital in the world – was lying to the public about the existence of their transgender program. In part due to the story’s release, the very next day, the Texas Legislature voted, with bipartisan support, to ban transgender medical interventions on minors. The conduct we exposed became illegal in the State of Texas within 24 hours of our story,” the Dr’s GiveSendGo said.

“Just over a month later, on June 23rd, 2023, a few hours before my graduation from surgical training, two federal agents showed up to my apartment in a highly atypical, unexpected, and aggressive show of force. Despite their best attempt at launching a surprise interview, I insisted on having an attorney present. Before leaving, however, I was given a target letter signed by a federal prosecutor that stated I was being criminally investigated for a case regarding “medical records.”” – he said.

“Since no laws had been violated (no personally identifiable patient health information was disclosed), this was nothing more than a blatant attempt at political intimidation. We believe this case is being driven by a highly ideological division within the Department of Health and Human Services that aims to silence whistleblowers who expose institutionalized medical corruption and the dangers of these hormone-based interventions for confused, adolescent children,” Dr. Haim added.