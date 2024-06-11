Biden Puts Conservatives on Notice: “If They Wanna Think to Take on Government if We Get Out of Line … Guess What? They Need F-15s! They Don’t Need a Rifle!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden delivered a speech at Everytown’s Gun Sense University at the Washington Hilton after his son Hunter was found guilty of three federal gun felonies.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Biden’s 20-minute speech was a total disaster. He incoherently rambled about banning ‘assault weapons.’

There is no such thing as an ‘assault weapon.’

He mocked the ‘tree of liberty’ Second Amendment supporters and threatened millions of conservatives.

“If they wanna think to take on government if we get out of line … guess what? They need F-15s! They don’t need a rifle!” Biden said.

WATCH:

BIDEN (slurring heavily): “If they wanna think to take on government if we get out of line … guess what? They need F-15s! They don’t need a rifle!” pic.twitter.com/9Lh28W52bU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2024

This isn’t the first time Joe Biden has threatened millions of conservatives.

Biden previously threatened millions of Trump supporters at the National Action Network Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast.

“I love my right-wing friends talking about how the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots. If you want to take on the federal government, you need some F-15s. You don’t need an AR-15,” Biden said.

In August 2022 Joe Biden went off-script and threatened “right-wing Americans” in a speech in Pennsylvania.

“For those brave right-wing Americans… if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something little more than a gun,” said Biden.

“I’m not joking!” he added.

Imagine the headlines if Trump said this about BLM.