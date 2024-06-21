Biden Looks Like a Zombie as He Arrives at Camp David Where He Will be Holed Away and Doped Up Until Next Week’s Debate (VIDEO)

On Thursday evening Joe Biden arrived at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland where he will be hiding and doped up until next week’s presidential debate.

81-year-old Biden wore sneakers as he lumbered down the Air Force One steps and shuffled across the tarmac at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Maryland.

Biden’s stiffened gait alarmed the public. He staggered and swayed as he made his way to Marine One en route to Camp David.

The only way Biden will be able to function at next week’s debate is if he is doped up on a cocktail of meds.

WATCH:

Citing sources, CBS News told their audience to “expect some surprises” on Biden’s “physical performance” at next week’s presidential debate.

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first presidential debate next Thursday. The debate will be hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

The microphones will be muted except when it is the candidate’s ‘turn’ to speak.

Campaign staff may not interact with the candidates during breaks and no props are allowed.

“I’m told that we should expect some surprises as well because this is such a critical performance for Biden. Not only on the content but his physical performance,” CBS News said.

