Biden DOJ Official Hit with Criminal Referral, Ethics Complaints and Bar Complaints For Lying Under Oath About Previous Arrest For Stabbing Her Then-Husband

Biden DOJ official Kristen Clarke was hit with a DOJ criminal referral, ethics complaints, and bar complaints for lying under oath about a previous arrest which was expunged from her record.

Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke in 2021 falsely testified to the Senate that she had never been arrested.

Clarke was previously arrested for attacking her then-husband with a knife and slicing his finger to the bone, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Signal.

Earlier this year Clarke admitted she lied during her Senate confirmation hearing.

“Nearly 2 decades ago, I was subjected to years-long abuse and domestic violence at the hands of my ex-husband,” Clarke said in a statement to CNN.

“This was a terrorizing and traumatizing period that I have sought to put behind me to promote my personal health, healing and well-being. The physical and emotional scars, the emotional abuse and exploitation, and the lying are things that no woman or mother should ever have to endure,” Clarke added.

Kristen Clarke is in charge of enforcing civil rights laws. She enforces those laws aggressively against anyone who sneezes near an abortion clinic. And not at all against those who vandalize churches. She lied under oath during her confirmation proceedings, and should resign. https://t.co/5tHpaG4a2W — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 1, 2024

The Article III Project founded by former Gorsuch clerk Mike Davis submitted four complaints against Kristen Clarke: a DOJ criminal referral and an OPR complaint, along with 2 state bar complaints.

Per Mike Davis:

More than 7 weeks has passed since Americans learned Kristen Clarke, Biden’s head of DOJ Civil Rights, perjured herself at her Senate confirmation hearing. Kristen Clarke lied under oath about her arrest for stabbing her then-husband. But for Kristen Clarke’s lie, the Senate would never have confirmed her. And Kristen Clarke has politicized and weaponized the Biden Justice Department to imprison political enemies (like Christians praying at abortion clinics) and to protect political allies (like Hamas supporters terrorizing Jews). And Merrick Garland apparently hasn’t done a damn thing about Kristen Clarke’s clear perjury, even after more than 7 weeks.