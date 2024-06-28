Biden Claims He Was Endorsed by the Border Patrol – Gets Fact Checked by Border Patrol Union on Twitter/X (VIDEO)

Joe Biden claimed during the debate that he was endorsed by the Border Patrol but the Border Patrol Union responded in real time, saying they did not, in fact, endorse him.

Watch:

No, Crooked Joe, you moron — the Border Patrol union didn't endorse you. They can't stand you. pic.twitter.com/Gr1gz6gL8K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024

Here’s the Border Patrol Union’s response:

To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden. — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) June 28, 2024

Border Patrol Union fact checks Biden https://t.co/RuGUnXOb3m — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 28, 2024

It’s amazing how easily Joe Biden lies. He thinks he can just say anything.