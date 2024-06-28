Biden Claims He Was Endorsed by the Border Patrol – Gets Fact Checked by Border Patrol Union on Twitter/X (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden claimed during the debate that he was endorsed by the Border Patrol but the Border Patrol Union responded in real time, saying they did not, in fact, endorse him.

Watch:

Here’s the Border Patrol Union’s response:

It’s amazing how easily Joe Biden lies. He thinks he can just say anything.

