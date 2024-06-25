Before Discussing Restricting the Second Amendment, Terms Have to Be Defined

Liberals argue that drugs should be legalized to reduce drug-related crime, claiming that legalization would lower prices and eliminate criminal gangs from the equation. These same individuals advocate for reducing gun deaths by making guns illegal. Ironically, drugs kill more than twice as many Americans each year as guns, yet they want to legalize drugs and criminalize guns.

Cain killed Abel roughly 5,000 years before guns were invented, showing that people will always find ways to kill each other. Criminals will always be able to obtain illegal guns to commit crimes. Additionally, many of those who support drug legalization and gun control also favor soft sentences for violent offenders and release without bail. This combination leaves honest citizens defenseless.

Before discussing the problem of gun deaths, it is important to look at the numbers. In 2023, nearly 43,000 people were killed by guns in the United States. This number is less than half the number that are killed by drugs, which was 107,000. More than half, roughly 57%, of these deaths were suicides, close to 40% were homicides, 1% were considered unintentional or accidental gun deaths, and 1% were shootings by police. Spousal murder and gang-related violence account for a large percentage of gun homicides. Because gang members are frequently under the age of 18, the number of “child” gun deaths is distorted. While mass shootings, which tend to get the most press, represent a smaller percentage of deaths.

Every time there is a mass shooting, the subject of gun control comes up. People push for legislation regarding gun control, but they often lack the vocabulary to discuss the issue rationally. Terms like assault rifle, semi-automatic, military-style weapons, bump stock, AR-15, and mass shooting are thrown around. If you wish to build a case for or against anything, your facts have to be correct, and you should begin by defining these terms accurately.

Most importantly, rather than just making laws to show they care, lawmakers should only propose laws that effectively reduce deaths while preserving gun rights. However, suicides and murders will continue with or without guns. Gangs will continue to operate and kill people. Individuals with mental illnesses who kill for no reason will still exist and will use cars, bombs, or knives, as seen in other parts of the world experiencing mass stabbings. Guns will still be available on the black market or can be homemade. Restricting cosmetic changes to guns, reducing magazine sizes, or limiting the number of guns or bullets purchased in a year will have no impact on death rates. Finally, the term “shall not be infringed,” as written in the Second Amendment of the Constitution, needs to be considered.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. The information provided is based on general knowledge and may not reflect the most current legal standards or interpretations. Readers are advised to consult with local, state, and federal authorities to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Always verify legal requirements with the appropriate governmental agencies before making any decisions related to firearms or firearm ownership.