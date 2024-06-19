JUST IN: Baseball Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays Dead at 93

Baseball hall of famer Willie Mays passed away.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93,” the San Francisco Giants announced on X.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, one of the most exciting all-around players in the history of our sport,” the MLB said on X.

“Mays was a two-time MVP, 24-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” the MLB said.

Excerpt from ABC News:

Willie Mays, widely considered to be one of the greatest baseball players in the history of the game, has died at 93. From his start in the Negro Leagues with the Birmingham Black Barons to winning rookie of the year with the New York Giants in 1951 and through 24 All-Star Game appearances, including one in his final season, Mays dazzled fans with his combination of power, speed and joy on the field. He was the personification of a ‘five-tool’ player, excelling at the five basic skills of baseball: throwing, fielding, power-hitting, hitting for average, and base running. Known as “the Say Hey Kid” – the moniker’s origin has remained ambiguous – Willie Howard Mays Jr. was born in Westfield, Alabama, on May 6, 1931. He was a star athlete in many sports in high school and played with the Black Barons starting at 16 years old. He signed with Major League Baseball’s New York Giants after high school graduation two years later and won Rookie of the Year his first season. Mays was named the National League MVP twice, in 1954 and 1965, and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979.

