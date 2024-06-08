AWFUL: Vicious School Bully Caught on Tape Savagely Assaulting Crying Girl and Forcing Her to Lick the Bathroom Floor – Victim then Vanishes for Several Days (VIDEO)

A cruel school bully was caught on tape savagely assaulting a teen girl at a Massachusetts high school and forcing her to engage in a disgusting act, possibly leading to the victim’s disappearance for several days.

As WCVB reported Wednesday, the Mashpee police department’s school resource officer learned about an assault at Mashpee High School in Cape Cod on May 25 that involved two students. A video of the incident was posted on Snapchat.

As one will see in the video, 15-year-old Aliyah Konton was not only savagely beaten by the young thug but forced to lick a filthy bathroom floor as well. An accomplice of the bully gleefully films the entire sequence.

The footage starts with Aliyah standing in a school corridor as her assailant approaches and then violently slaps her victim in the face before walking away.

The video then moves to the school bathroom, where Aliyah’s tormentor is seen dragging the screaming teen by her hair like a cavewoman.

WATCH:

Aliyah starts crying as she is tossed towards the cubicles at the end of the room. Her bully then slugs her in the face again.

The girl’s attacker proceeds to rain blows on her head before suddenly pointing at the floor by the garbage can. “Lick the ground!” she says.

Aliyah initially refuses and is smacked on her head once more. The bully responds by grabbing her hair and forcing her face to the floor.

Aliyah subsequently vanished on Sunday before being found safe on Wednesday after an extensive search. It’s unclear at this point whether her disappearance is linked to the school assault, but it’s hard to imagine they are not related.

Mashpee Police Chief Scott W. Carline released a written statement announcing that they have filed charges against Aliyah’s bully, who is a 13-year-old teen girl.

As a result of this investigation, seven counts of Assault and Battery (M.G.L. Chapter 265 Section 13A)have been filed in the Falmouth District Court Juvenile Division against a thirteen-year-old juvenile female involved in this incident.

The Mashpee police department said the investigation into potential accomplices remains ongoing.

The superintendent said she had no comment regarding the incident at a Mashpee School Committee meeting Wednesday evening.