As Chicago Burns, Alderman Will No Longer Share Crime Alerts With Constituents Because They Create a Bad ‘Perception’

Chicago is engulfed in a seemingly endless crime wave.

Over Memorial Day weekend alone, there were at least 41 shootings with 9 fatalities, according to the Chicago Police Department.

In Alderman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth’s 48th Ward, robberies and sex crimes are at their highest level in over a decade.

But Manaa-Hoppenwort said she will no longer post crime alerts on social media or send crime alerts to her constituent email list.

In a blog post, she shared that “over-reporting,” or more accurately ACTUALLY reporting crime, leads to an inaccurate public perception about crime rates.”

Our updated alert system is based not only input from our community but is also informed by research from recent years that shows how over-reporting of crime leads to an inaccurate public perception about crime rates. Research also shows us that over-reporting of crime negatively impacts our most marginalized and underserved neighbors. Read more about the influence of crime media on the public’s expectations of crime rates here. [MDPI]

Read more about how over-reporting of crime in neighborhood safety apps influence perception of crime here. [APA] While subscribers must now opt in to receive crime alerts, note that doing so does not guarantee that you will receive an alert for every instance of crime in the ward. We will continue to send alerts based on the questions and research above and the capacity of our team.

Constituents who want to keep their families safe in her Ward will now have to “opt in” or call the local police districts.

