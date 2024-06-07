As California Faces Massive Deficit, Newsom Proposes Reducing Funding For Police, Prisons, And Public Safety

In an irrational move that defies common sense, Governor Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., has proposed severe cuts to essential public safety budgets, targeting prisons and law enforcement.

This comes as California battles a huge budget deficit. Instead of addressing financial responsibility, Newsom is doubling down on his radical climate agenda, prioritizing so-called “equity” over the safety and well-being of Californians.

Fox News reports,

The California Democrat’s proposed budget, released in May, notes that “difficult decisions” are necessary to address the estimated $27.6 billion deficit, which is projected to continue for years to come. It includes a $97 million cut to trial court operations, $10 million to the Department of Justice’s Division of Law Enforcement and more than $80 million to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. A Newsom spokesperson initially told Fox News Digital that there were “no cuts to law enforcement.” “The budget proposes numerous ways to make government more efficient and reduce costs for taxpayers, including cuts on inmate spending. Since Governor Newsom took office in 2019, the state has made record investments in law enforcement, including $1.1 billion to tackle crime, support police, and hold criminals accountable,” the spokesperson said.

Officials from the Department of Finance acknowledged, however, that the state’s proposed budget for Justice was reduced by 1.6%.

“What’s happening in California is just the greatest disrespect of taxpayer’s resources in the history of America,” Florida’s chief financial officer, Jimmy T. Patronis, told Fox News Digital. “They’re in a panic. They’re in a free fall. They’re looking for money to make up this enormous budget deficit they’ve got right now.”

The #SanFrancisco exodus continues AT&T is the latest to leave the downtown core

Joining #Westfield #Hilton #Nordstrom The iconic #Tropicana casino in #LasVegas might be torn down to win the #OaklandAthletics And trading down…more high income folks are shopping ️ discount pic.twitter.com/B1bVGkIidf — Susan Li (@SusanLiTV) June 20, 2023

The San Francisco Centre saw retailers such as Aldo, J.Crew, and Madewell close their stores this year alone. According to a report, major stores have been leaving the city and malls with vacancies in Northern California. Zara is expected to close by 2025, following Macy’s and The North Face.

According to the latest crime statistics, there have been 8,686 thefts in San Francisco since January 1, not including 1,962 burglaries and 2,298 motor vehicle thefts.

The $80 million cut from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is intended to eliminate 4,600 beds across 13 prisons. Newsom also proposed slashing law enforcement training and cutting $4.4 million from county probation departments. The California State Legislature, meanwhile, is pushing against some of the proposed cuts regarding public safety, particularly a $15 million decrease from the DOJ, Department of Finance deputy director for external affairs H.D. Palmer told Fox News Digital. “These proposed reductions are unallocated reductions, meaning that it would be up to the department as to how they would be implemented,” Palmer said.

Legislators have until June 15 to approve the budget, which takes effect in July.