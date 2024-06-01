AOC Claims Abraham Accords ‘Absolutely’ Caused Oct. 7 Hamas Terrorist Attacks (Video)

In a recent conversation with leftist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) shared her agreement with Piker’s statement that the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against civilians was ‘direct consequence’ of the Abraham Accords.

The moment came as the two were reacting live to Donald Trump’s massive rally in the Bronx last week.

Piker claimed that the attack was a “direct consequence of the Abraham Accords and many of Jared Kushner’s and Donald Trump administration’s actions like moving the embassy to Jerusalem.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded “10,000%.”

The two were responding to President Trump’s assertion during the rally that Oct. 7 would not have happened with him in the White House.

Piker continued, “He is just as responsible for October 7 as anyone else. The fact that he is saying that October 7 would have never happened is ridiculous when it directly happened as a direct consequence of him moving the embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the annexed territory of Golan Heights as Israeli territory, going against international law, and also conducting the Abraham Accords completely sidestepping the Palestinians on the conversation.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded, “Absolutely.”

Watch:

Fellow Democrat Congressman Brad Schneider (D-IL) took issue with AOC’s reckless and ignorant comments.

“The Abraham Accords have been the most important step forward toward peace between Israelis and Arabs, and the region as a whole, in more than two decades. I was proud to witness the signing of the accords on the White House lawn, and I am honored to co-chair the bipartisan, bicameral Abraham Accords Caucus working to reinforce and expand the prospects for peace and prosperity for all the people of the Middle East.”

“It is both ignorant and abhorrent to suggest that pursuing peace—recognizing that both Arabs and Jews belong to this land and must find a way to live together in this land—either caused or justified Hamas’s barbaric attack on Oct. 7. If anything, Hamas timed its attack in an effort to thwart movement towards peace and advance its, and Iran’s, genocidal ambition to destroy Israel and kill Jews.”

“The Abraham Accords, for the first time, fully recognize and put into writing that all people of the Middle East, including Jews and Arabs, are destined to live together, and that by recognizing this, they can help lift each other up and create a better future for themselves and their children.”

“Conversely, Iran and its proxies—including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis—are hell-bent on destroying any progress towards peace to make their hateful vision of eliminating Israel and Jews into a reality.“

“My colleagues should all recognize this simple truth and measure their words and statements accordingly.”

@AOC is in 10,000% agreement with the ridiculous idea that the Abraham Accords led to the Oct 7th massacre. While Hamas was busy building terror tunnels & smuggling weapons, the Accords spread peace throughout the region. AOC shouldn’t be taken seriouslypic.twitter.com/L3LNR8he9K — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 30, 2024