ANOTHER ONE: EV Start-Up Fisker Files For Bankruptcy

Electric vehicle start-up Fisker filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday after it suspended operations earlier this year.

Fisker’s stock plunged in March as investors worried about the company’s ability to survive amid a cash crunch. The auto company also said it would slash 15% of its workforce.

ABC News reported:

Electric vehicle maker Fisker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the second electric startup to do so in the last year as even industry leaders struggle to lure more buyers beyond the early adapters of the technology. Fisker Group Inc. said in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that its estimated assets are between $500 million and $1 billion. It estimated liabilities are between $100 million and $500 million, with between 200 and 999 creditors. “Like other companies in the electric vehicle industry, we have faced various market and macroeconomic headwinds that have impacted our ability to operate efficiently,” the company said in a prepared statement late Monday. “After evaluating all options for our business, we determined that proceeding with a sale of our assets under Chapter 11 is the most viable path forward for the company.”

Recall that Henrik Fisker previously owned Fisker Automotive which produced the EV hybrid called Fisker Karma. That company filed bankruptcy in 2013 after the Obama Regime loaned it millions of dollars. Obama knew Fisker Karma was going bust but he gave the ailing company millions anyway.

At least 36 of Obama’s taxpayer-funded green energy projects went belly up – Solyndra being the biggest green scam of all.

FOX Nation reported in 2015:

The complete list of faltering or bankrupt green-energy companies: