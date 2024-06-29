Amusing Take By Sky News Hosts Rita Panahi and Paul Murray As They React in Real Time to Joe Biden’s Trainwreck Debate Performance (Video)

by
Sky News Australia hosts Rita Panahi and Paul Murray reacted to Joe Biden’s trainwreck performance.

Sky News Australia hosts Rita Panahi and Paul Murray reacted to Joe Biden’s trainwreck performance during the presidential debate against Donald Trump.

As they shared some of Thursday night’s highlights and many Joe Biden lowlights, the ever-insightful Panahi weighed in on the disaster, and the two hosts had a hilarious play-by-play.

“We’ve been waiting for this one, the Great Debate. And I don’t know about you, but I’ve got a feeling Biden might surprise us.  He may remain lucid…whatever cocktail of drugs they’ve given him are going to get him through this,” she quipped.

But as Rita, and the rest of the world discovered, that optimism, however tongue-in-cheek, was far too hopeful.

The hosts play a series of clips from the debate and delivered stinging commentary.

As photos of the two candidates flashed across the screen, Rita asked, “Oh…they airbrushed that Biden shot. When’s that from? Forty years ago?!”

The CNN voiceover introduced President Trump as the 45th President and Rita added, “And the 47th.”

In a lighthearted moment during a disturbing night, Rita cheered when Trump pronounced China with his epic inflection, saying with fondness and sighing, “China! I’ve missed the way he says China…sometimes I just think about how he says China.”

During one of Biden’s freeze moments, Rita asks, “What’s happening with Biden?”

Paul Murray remarks, “Oh…look at Biden…hang on…computer loading thought.”

Rita adds, “Are the doctors close by because I am worried about…he looks like….THEY TOOK THE CAMERAS OFF HIM!”

When the camera pans to a frozen Biden, the two erupt in laughter.

Watch the whole hilarious take below:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.