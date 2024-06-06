American Airlines Passenger Told to Remove Trump Mugshot Shirt for Being ‘Offensive’ (VIDEO)

Screenshot: Fox News/Youtube

A passenger on an American Airlines flight from JFK to Athens, Greece, was asked to remove his shirt displaying a mugshot of President Donald Trump. The reason? The flight attendant deemed it “offensive” and “political.”

The passenger was taken aback by the request. He questioned the flight attendant, asking whether wearing a shirt with Trump’s image truly constituted a political statement.

The flight attendant insisted it did, saying, “I mean, I guess it is. I don’t think it gets more political than that,” adding, “For some people, it’s offensive.”

Jesse Watters discussed the situation on his show with co-host Pete Hegseth. Watters read out American Airlines’ response to the controversy: “Clothing displaying political messaging is not against our policy. We’ll move quickly to investigate the matter. A member of our team is reaching out to the customer to learn more about their experience.”

Screenshot: Fox News/Youtube

Hegseth expressed surprise at American Airlines’ response but also saw it as an opportunity for supporters of Trump to test the airline’s policy. He said, “I think everybody out there should find their MAGA gear and book an American Airlines flight. Let’s test the policy.”

WATCH:

Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

