American Airlines on the Brink of Strike Before Busy Summer Travel Season

American Airlines is veering towards a strike by flight attendants ahead of the busy summer travel season.

The current contract expired in 2019, and cost-of-living adjustments have stayed stagnant at rates negotiated in 2014.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) issued a statement to members advising them to prepare for a strike.

Association Negotiations Update

Intensive Mediation Concludes With No Agreement;

Flight Attendants Should Prepare For a Strike Two weeks of intensive mediation at the National Mediation Board (NMB) offices in Washington, D.C., failed to produce an agreement with American Airlines. These sessions followed three weeks of mediation in DFW. Per the request of the NMB, we cannot release particular details. We remain apart on the key economics of the deal plus the company’s completely unacceptable demand for scheduling concessions. More information about the status of bargaining and the upcoming steps will be forthcoming. We believe the Board will call the parties in for one last ditch effort in the next two weeks but that has not been set. We believe we will have more information from the NMB on Monday and will send an update. If we are unable to reach an agreement, the matter will be before the NMB to determine if we will be released. While these delays are frustrating, we also know that the company’s ability to stall these negotiations is rapidly reaching an end. All Flight Attendants need to prepare for a strike. Strike handbooks will be mailed to your address on file with APFA. Our right to strike under the Railway Labor Act has not changed. However, we cannot strike until released by the NMB and following a thirty-day cooling-off period. There must be no unauthorized or illegal work actions, including but not limited to work slowdown/stoppages or concerted action of refusing to pick up open trips. Please do not jeopardize yourself or our collective efforts by advocating for or engaging in unauthorized or illegal activities.

The company, however, remains tone-deaf. For Flight Attendant Appreciation Day, the airline provided cold sandwiches with a side of low wages.

The comments on Instagram were brutal:

“Appreciate your FA’s with that industry leading contract you promised!!!”

“Why don’t you post about the last 4-5 days operation? About the FAs stranded literally all over the country with no hotel, sitting on hold with tracking/Scheduling for hours and hours all while not being paid???”

“I’m on vacation fielding texts and calls from FAs since 3am the past few days because you willfully left them stranded, lost in the system, abandoned and unsupported. We don’t need an IG shoutout we need reliable infrastructure and consistency from the company we work for. Step it up and for the love of god leave the stale cookies and coagulated ham sandwiches in the drafts folder next time. Pay us what you owe us.”

Some directly called out American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, who received new compensation that soared to over $31 million in 2023.

“@robert_isom Honest question; Do you think you work 2,100 times smarter or harder than a flight attendant does? I don’t think that’s physically possible considering we are worked to our absolute limits. 17 hour days on 6 hours of rest aren’t even uncommon. So why do you pay yourself over 2,100 times what a flight attendant salary is? Your flight attendants want to move on with their lives, buy a car, buy a home, start families, not have anxiety in the grocery store because we can’t afford food.”

“YOU HAVE FAILED US. @robert_isom@americanair Signed, 27,000+ Flight Attendants who respectfully don’t need your degrading ham sandwiches today but would really prefer a contract. Thanks.”

Under the Railway Labor Act, the National Mediation Board does not often allow strikes, but a bipartisan group of 168 lawmakers has urged the Board “to use all of the tools at its disposal to encourage the resolution of these negotiations.”