Ambassador Friedman: Every Day Biden Is Making Hamas Stronger – Biden Made Up a Story About Peace Proposal from Israel with Hamas – “100%” a Lie (VIDEO)

Former Israeli Ambassador David Friedman joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Wednesday afternoon.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki was also invited on the program to discuss the current conditions in Israel.

Ambassador Friedman was ambassador when President Donald Trump moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Ambassador Friedman was also part of the historic Trump Abraham Accords that initiated peace agreements between Israel and several moderate Muslim nations. This was arguably the greatest time in modern history to hold the position of US Ambassador to Israel. My, how quickly times have changed!

During their discussion Ambassador Friedman agreed with Steve that the Biden Administration was making up talking points and openly lying about statements they credited to Israeli leadership.

The former ambassador also says the “every day” Joe Biden is making Hamas stronger. Maybe that was the plan?

Ambassador David Friedman: Look, Where we are is that every day Biden is making Hamas stronger. That’s really where we are, unfortunately. Every day he’s reaching out as nominally the most powerful human being on Earth, and he is begging Hamas, one of the most vile terrorist organizations in the world, begging them to come to the table and accept Israel’s surrender. I mean, it’s really what he’s doing. I think he made up a story about getting a proposal from Israel, because I don’t see anything in the proposal that he offered to Hamas that says anything about Israel winning the war. Israel has made it clear that I… Steve Bannon: Hang on… I want to restate that. That was a lie, right? They made that up. There could not have possibly been any proposal that came from Israel, war cabinet or not, that did not have as a sine qua non, the destruction of Hamas’s military and political capabilities. Communities, correct? Ambassador Friedman: 100% correct, yes. Steve Bannon: How do you do this then with a guy sitting in the Roosevelt room and look in the cameras and lie to the American people in a time of war in Israel, an existential conflict? I mean, what are we dealing with? How could that even happen? How can Blinken and Sullivan go along with this, sir? Ambassador Friedman: Look, I think it’s about pressuring Netanyahu. I think Biden believes politically he’s got to end this war. I think he wants to play on the hearts of these poor families that have continued to have people held hostage. So he gives them hope. Unfortunately, I think a lot of it is false hope. He gives them hope that somehow there’s a deal. They then go into the public squares in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and demand that Bibi and the war or release the hostages when there really isn’t that opportunity. So he divides the country. He plays upon the worst fears and emotions of the Israeli people who are already fully traumatized. The only thing I’ve read in the media that actually made any sense to me was the Wall Street Journal report that Yahia Senwer, who is the head of Hamas, the one who engineered this incredible Holocaust-like attack, he cannot believe how much attention he’s getting from the United States. He cannot believe how he is the decision-maker about whether or not Biden is able to placate his base. He’s not letting go of these hostages as long as Biden is making him to be the most important leader on the world stage, which is tragic at so many different levels.

Joe Biden is destroying US foreign policy around the world. It’s hard to describe how dangerous the Biden regime has been to global stability.

Via The War Room.