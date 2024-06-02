Allegedly Deaf Transgender LGBTQ Activist Charged with Murdering His Husband With a Samurai Sword

A 70-year-old transgender LGBTQ activist from the United Kingdom stands accused of murdering his husband in an unusual fashion.

Police say that Joanna Rowland-Stuart, a biological male who identifies as female, killed his husband, Andrew, at their home in Brighton Monday evening. The BBC reported that he appeared before magistrates in Crawley on Friday.

Rowland-Stuart, who claims he’s deaf, confirmed his identity through a sign language interpreter after being arrested according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail reported that emergency services responded to an incident at the 15th-floor flat on Lavender Street in Brighton at approximately 7:30 PM on Monday, May 27. Police officers discovered Andrew dead at the scene.

The officers revealed that Andrew was killed by a samurai sword, not exactly an ordinary weapon of choice. It is not known at this point whether the suspect is a fan of Japanese culture.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, released the following statement in response to the incident:

This is a fast-moving investigation, and our inquiries are ongoing as we seek to establish the full circumstances which led to Andrew’s tragic death. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this difficult time. In the meantime, we are urging the public not to speculate, but to come forward with any information which may be able to assist us.

Sussex Police have also asked individuals with information on the incident to contact their Major Incident Portal or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.

The Mail reports Rowland-Stuart has been ordered to appear again in Crown Court on June 3.