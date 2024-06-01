All-Out Brawl Involving Spirit Airline Workers Breaks Out at Check-in Desk in Baltimore-Area Airport (VIDEO)

A big brawl broke out earlier this week at a Spirit Airlines check-in desk inside the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, leaving one with minor injuries.

The incident was captured on a witness’s cell phone Tuesday and later obtained by TMZ.

The footage inside the airport, located nine miles from Baltimore in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, begins with a man wearing shorts and a sweatshirt approaching multiple ticket agents in Spirit Airlines uniforms with his fists up.

The workers accept the crazed man’s challenge to fight and begin closing in on him. Then, a fifth man wearing a white shirt arrives and throws a huge punch that throws the man off balance as the others surround him.

The initial aggressor falls to the ground and gets twisted in the rope barriers. The four airport workers proceed to savagely punch and kick him while the videographer starts laughing.

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police confirmed the incident occurred in an email to the New York Post.

Officers responded to the Spirit Airlines ticket counters at BWI Marshall Airport for reports of a fight. Officers identified five involved individuals. One individual suffered minor injuries. All involved parties were provided with victims’ rights and services information, including information about filing criminal charges at the local commissioner’s office.

The Baltimore Banner reported that four employees of the Spirit Airlines vendor were suspended following the fight.

The reason the brawl occurred is unknown at this time according to FOX 5 DC.