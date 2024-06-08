Alex Jones to Sell Infowars, Liquidate Assets to Pay Sandy Hook Families $1.5 Billion Settlement – Alex Jones Provides Update (VIDEO)

Infowars founder Alex Jones agreed to liquidate his assets to pay the Sandy Hook families for something he said over a decade ago.

Alex Jones will reportedly sell Infowars and liquidate most of his assets to make a dent in the $1.5 billion settlement he was ordered to pay Sandy Hook families.

“Liquidation could mean that Austin, Texas-based Jones would have to sell most of his assets, including his company, but could keep his home and other belongings that are exempt from bankruptcy liquidation. Proceeds would go to his creditors, including the Sandy Hook families.” – CBS News reported.

Alex Jones provided a bankruptcy update on Friday evening:

Infowars On The Edge: Alex Jones Gives A Bankruptcy Updatehttps://t.co/H1uLn5JrJc pic.twitter.com/Mhrfqm3G4A — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 7, 2024

In December 2022 Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in a Texas court after the Sandy Hook verdict.

A Connecticut judge previously ordered Alex Jones to pay an additional $473 million to Sandy Hook families, Reuters reported.

This is in addition to the $1 billion Alex Jones was ordered to pay for questioning the Sandy Hook shooting and calling it a false flag.

Sandy Hook families previously sought $2.75 trillion in damages – in addition to the $1 billion.

Alex Jones called the defamation suit an attack on his First Amendment rights.

Jones also said he apologized to the Sandy Hook families, but it wasn’t enough.

“I admitted I was wrong. I admitted it was a mistake. I admitted that I followed disinformation but not on purpose. I apologized to the families. And the jury understood that. What I did to those families was wrong. But I didn’t do it on purpose,” Alex Jones said in December 2022.

Attorney Mike Cernovich calls this the most rigged case he has ever read about in his life.