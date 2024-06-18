After Winning NBA Championship Celtics Head Coach Puts On “But First Let Me Thank God” Shirt

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla donned a shirt that read “But First… Let Me Thank God” shirt moments after winning the NBA championship.

Mazzulla, who has not been shy about sharing his faith, immediately removed his coaching shirt and revealed his God First t-shirt underneath after coaching the Celtics to a 106-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla sported a shirt that read ‘But First Let Me Thank God’ across the front of it as he and his players celebrated winning the franchise’s 18th championship on Monday night. Mazzulla, who speaks about his Christian faith often, wasted no time in giving praise following the Celtic’s 18-point victory in Game 5 in Boston. The 35-year-old head coach wore a black crewneck throughout the series-clinching game and appeared to come fully prepared with his ‘But First Let Me Thank God’ shirt underneath.

Mazulla went viral in a press conference before the Celtics victory in Game Two of the NBA finals.

In the press conference, Mazulla was asked how he felt about being the first black coach to face another black coach in the NBA finals since 1975.

In response, Mazulla shared, “I wonder how many of those have been Christian coaches?”

