After Trump, Will U.S. Lawmakers be Charged for $17M in Hush Money?

Are various members of Congress, who paid some $17 million in taxpayer funds to silence people who brought sexual misconduct claims against them, now going to be investigated, tried, and convicted of felonies, like President Trump? After all, they didn’t report those payments as campaign contributions.

That’s the suggestion that has been raised in a congressional hearing.

Congressmen paid $17 million of TAXPAYER MONEY for undisclosed hush payments to cover up sexual harassment claims. Meanwhile candidate Trump allegedly used HIS MONEY for a $130,000 hush payment and he’s convicted of 34 felonies for not disclosing.https://t.co/DZw3hYyuXH pic.twitter.com/s3odKj1CmW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 31, 2024

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against President Donald Trump over business reporting issues, described as a “hush money” case because of testimony from ex-porn star Stormy Daniels, likely will be overturned, witnesses have told Congress.

And given the multiple constitutional errors allowed by Judge Juan Merchan, whose daughter is a Democrat activist and was fundraising off her father’s courtroom decisions during the trial, one member has defined what the entire exercise was about:

“This irony here is that this is going to be vacated and this trial was all about trying to influence an election using the process as the punishment,” charged U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

His comments came in a hearing on Bragg’s scheming against Trump held by the House Judiciary Committee.

Bragg charged Trump with 34 felonies based on a handful of alleged business reporting violations which were misdemeanors for which the statute of limitations had expired. Bragg, however, filed them as felonies claiming they were in support of some other, unidentified, crime.

They essentially involved payments to a Trump lawyer who then paid Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair, which both individuals have denied happened.

Witnesses including Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and FEC Commissioner Trey Trainor both told Congress the conviction almost certainly will be overturned because of Merchan’s apparently willful failures to follow the Constitution.

Massie took the entire case apart in a few minutes of comments during the hearing;

Is Congress’s $17 million sexual misconduct hush money fund campaign finance violations? Rep. Thomas Massie highlights that Congress’s hush money payments would be considered campaign finance violations under Alvin Bragg’s novel theory used to target President Trump. “Congress… pic.twitter.com/pFPPkeG3VG — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 13, 2024

A report at Twitchy cited Massie’s comments:

Congress has paid over $17 million in hush money for sexual misconduct inside of the offices in these buildings. And what’s more, is that it was taxpayer money. The allegation is that President Trump paid $130,000 of his own money. But here in Congress, there might be some here on this dais — I mean, I’m for turning loose ALL of these records — who had the taxpayer pay for their sexual misconduct charges, the hush money. I bet there’s some over there, there may be some over here. I don’t know, but I do know it’s taxpayer money. And I do know that not a single penny of it has been turned in as a campaign finance expense. Is the FEC going to investigate the $17 million dollars that Congress has paid behind closed doors for these sexual misconduct allegations?

The report explained, “We imagine many representatives suddenly got obsessed with staring at their shoes at that moment. And then Massie said he might file a complaint so the FEC WOULD investigate Congressional hush money. We wouldn’t bet against him doing that. ”

Massie noted that those hush money payments by members of Congress, to suppress various sexual misconduct claims inside their congressional offices, would be considered campaign finance violations under Bragg’s theory.

The committee hearing specifically was held to examine Bragg’s office actions, as multiple prosecutors earlier had rejected the idea that there was any evidence to pursue a case against Trump.

$17,000,000+ of TAXPAYER $$ paid out for sexual misconduct of the Congress.. No issues at all.. Trump pays $130,000 of his OWN $$ and he gets charged with felonies! What a frigging disgrace!! No wonder most Americans have no faith in the US government! https://t.co/oXXYeHbjTx — Thomas O’Connor ’62 baby, #GodBlessAmerica (@TheyCallMeTomO1) June 13, 2024

