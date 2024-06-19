19-Year-Old Arrested After Stabbing Homeless Man Who Allegedly Threatened Him and Broke Into His Car in California

19-year-old Ivan Gallegos was arrested after fatally stabbing a homeless man who reportedly threatened him during an attempted break-in. This violent confrontation occurred late Monday on the University of Southern California’s Fraternity Row.

According to LAPD Capt. Jamie Bennett, there was an altercation between Gallegos and the man who was reportedly breaking into a vehicle. The circumstances surrounding the altercation are still under investigation.

LAPD released the following news release:

On June 17, 2024 at around 8:15 p.m., LAPD Southwest officers responded to an ADW w/ Knife investigation in the 700 block of West 28th Street. The male victim was breaking into vehicles at the location when the suspect confronted and stabbed the victim. The victim was pronounced deceased at scene by LAFD paramedics. The suspect remained at scene and was taken into custody without incident. The suspect in the incident has been identified as 19-year-old Ivan Gallegos, a resident of Los Angeles. Booking No. 6830958. He was booked for 187(a) PC – Murder and held on $2,000,000.00 bail. South Bureau Homicide is handling the investigation.

Friends of Gallegos claim that he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed the man to death.

They revealed to Los Angeles Magazine that they had called the police after hearing the alarm and spotting a man inside one of their parked cars.

They recounted the man’s aggressive demeanor and his claim of possessing a gun.

More from LA Magazine: