World’s No. 1 Player Novak Djokovic Collapses in Pain at Italian Open After Being Struck by Water Bottle

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic was struck in the head by a water bottle while signing autographs for fans at the Italian Open, causing him to collapse in pain.

The incident occurred shortly after Djokovic had secured an impressive victory over Frenchman Corentin Moutet, with a score of 6-3, 6-1 at the prestigious Foro Italico. As he engaged with fans lining the exit, a sudden commotion saw the Serbian champion grasping his head in agony before sinking to the ground.

Spectators and officials rushed to Djokovic’s aid as he clutched his head, lying on the ground. After several tense moments, Djokovic was helped into the tunnel and taken to the locker room for medical attention.

Initially, there was confusion about the nature of the incident, with some speculating about deliberate harm. However, the Italian Open organizers quickly clarified the situation, describing it as a regrettable accident.

“Novak Djokovic on leaving the Central court at the end of his match was accidentally hit on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs to spectators. He underwent appropriate medication and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel; his condition is not a cause for concern”, the Management of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia wrote on X.

Reminder that if you use the bottle holder on your backpack to carry your metal water bottle, it can fall out when you lean over.

Reminder that if you use the bottle holder on your backpack to carry your metal water bottle, it can fall out when you lean over.

Doesnt seem intentional, just incredibly unfortunate.

Further details emerged when another angle from a social media video showed the bottle slipping from a fan’s backpack as the man leaned over the railing to get an autograph from Djokovic.

The Italian Open team showcases a video showing that the Djokovic case was 'an accident'.

Djokovic took to social media platform X to reassure fans about his well-being.

“Thank you for the messages of concern. This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday,” Djokovic wrote.