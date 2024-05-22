“Why Should He Have to Do It?” – WOW! White House Says It’s Not Biden’s Job to Secure the Border Amid Invasion of Military-Age Men (VIDEO)

by

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday said it is not Joe Biden’s job to secure the US border amid an invasion of millions of military-age men from the most dangerous parts of the world.

More than 10 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men – have invaded the US since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.

Illegals from the most dangerous parts of the world including the Middle East and Africa, have crossed over the border.

Illegal aliens corraled in into a fenced off area in Eagle Pass, Texas thanks to Joe Biden’s open border policies.

Illegal aliens are raping and murdering innocent Americans

And what does the White House say about the invasion and carnage: It’s not Biden’s job to secure the border.

It is literally Biden’s Constitutional duty to secure the US border.

“The president has the authority to do something about this unilaterally – Congress is in a divided government – why isn’t [Biden] doing anything?” Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Why should he have to do it unilaterally?” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Jacqui Heinrich replied, “He took unilateral action before to undo [President Trump’s border security]!”

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.