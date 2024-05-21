WHO WANTS TO TELL HER? Hollywood Dope Bette Midler Asks: ‘What Would Have Happened if Hillary Clinton Had Claimed the Election Was Stolen?’

Hollywood liberal Bette Midler recently asked on Twitter/X: ‘what would have happened if Hillary Clinton had claimed the election was stolen?’

Can you imagine what would have happened if Hillary Clinton had claimed the election was stolen? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 19, 2024

This is evidence that lots of people talk about politics but clearly have no idea what they’re talking about. Earth to Bette Midler: Hillary did claim that the 2016 election was stolen. Repeatedly.

The Daily Wire reported on this:

Bette Midler Gets Fact-Checked After Asking, What If Hillary Clinton ‘Claimed The Election Was Stolen?’ The remark, seemingly out of the blue from the legendary singer and actress whose career in Hollywood and on Broadway has spanned more than five decades, immediately attracted criticism as well as a fact-check. Critics pointed out that Clinton is on the record questioning the results of the election she lost to former President Donald Trump. “There was a widespread understanding that this election [in 2016] was not on the level,” Clinton said in October 2020 during an interview on The Atlantic’s politics podcast, The Ticket. “We still don’t know what really happened.” “There’s just a lot that I think will be revealed. History will discover,” Clinton continued. “But you don’t win by 3 million votes and have all this other shenanigans and stuff going on and not come away with an idea like, ‘Whoa, something’s not right here.’ That was a deep sense of unease.”

Bette Midler might want to brush up on her facts before weighing in on politics ever again.