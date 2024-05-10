“We Don’t Control the Border. The Cartel Controls the Border” – Border Patrol Whistleblower Reveals What Agents Are Up Against Thanks to Joe Biden (VIDEO)

A Border Patrol whistleblower spoke with NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley and revealed what he and other agents are up against thanks to Joe Biden’s dangerous open borders policies.

More than 10 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age men – have crossed the US border since Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

The US has completely lost control over the US-Mexico border because of Joe Biden. The Mexican cartel is in charge.

“We do not control the border. The cartel controls the border,” the whistleblower said. “Everything we do is a reaction to things that they have planned. Usually, we’re chasing around pawns while the kings and queens are doing whatever they want.”

Border Patrol agent: "We do not control the border. The cartel controls the border." See what it takes to police the southern border LIVE, and why one agent told @AliBradleyTV: "no one is coming to protect you." TONIGHT on #DanAbramsLive at 9p/8C. How to watch:… pic.twitter.com/VRXHCoeABq — NewsNation (@NewsNation) May 9, 2024

The Mexican Cartel completely owns the US-Mexico border.

In a shocking video posted to X last year, a smuggler in Mexico is seen directing a massive group of illegal aliens through a hole in the border wall and taunting border patrol agents.

The illegal aliens easily cross into the US through a hole in the border wall. A smuggler waves in one of the illegals in front of armed border patrol agents without giving it a second thought. Human smugglers were seen jumping on the wire across the gaps in the border wall.

Shortly after that, a massive group of illegals crossed through the hole in the border wall.

Border Patrol Agents did nothing to stop the flow of illegals. The smugglers are in charge.

Border Patrol agents told Ali Bradley they have been instructed to deter, not stop illegal immigration.