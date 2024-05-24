We Dodged a Bullet: Hillary Clinton Arrives at Kenya State Dinner Wrapped in a Tent (VIDEO)

We sure dodged a bullet!

Bill and Hillary Clinton on Thursday evening attended the Kenya State Dinner at the White House.

Hillary looked frumpy in her signature moo-moo style dress.

Bill Clinton pointed to a portrait of Hillary as he arrived and said, “I like the girl behind you there.”

“It’s wonderful to be back,” Hillary Clinton said to a reporter.

Clintons arrives White House state dinner for Kenya Pres. Clinton points to portrait of First Lady Hillary Clinton: "I like the girl behind you there." pic.twitter.com/AVa26abpEZ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) May 24, 2024

Barack Obama made a surprise appearance Thursday evening.

@BarackObama is in the house tonight for the State Dinner for Kenya! Three presidents tonight under one roof! Not bad! pic.twitter.com/kyK8OQ4Epd — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 24, 2024

Joe Biden’s embattled son Hunter Biden was spotted at the Kenya State Dinner.