We Dodged a Bullet: Hillary Clinton Arrives at Kenya State Dinner Wrapped in a Tent (VIDEO)

We sure dodged a bullet!
Bill and Hillary Clinton on Thursday evening attended the Kenya State Dinner at the White House.
Hillary looked frumpy in her signature moo-moo style dress.
Bill Clinton pointed to a portrait of Hillary as he arrived and said, “I like the girl behind you there.”
“It’s wonderful to be back,” Hillary Clinton said to a reporter.
WATCH:
Clintons arrives White House state dinner for Kenya
Pres. Clinton points to portrait of First Lady Hillary Clinton: "I like the girl behind you there." pic.twitter.com/AVa26abpEZ
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) May 24, 2024
Barack Obama made a surprise appearance Thursday evening.
@BarackObama is in the house tonight for the State Dinner for Kenya! Three presidents tonight under one roof!
Not bad! pic.twitter.com/kyK8OQ4Epd
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 24, 2024
Joe Biden’s embattled son Hunter Biden was spotted at the Kenya State Dinner.
Great to see Hunter Biden at tonight's State Dinner at the White House. Despite everything Republicans have put him through, nothing can come between Hunter and his dad. The Biden family stands strong. pic.twitter.com/WFfLVnjzcD
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 24, 2024