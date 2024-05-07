WAYNE ROOT: The “C” in Columbia U. Stands for Communist. I Graduated Columbia with My Classmate Obama. Here’s What It Was Like.

By Wayne Allyn Root

Columbia University is in the headlines day and night- and not for good reasons. For me, in the words of the great NY Yankee Hall of Famer Yogi Berra, “it’s déjà vu all over again.”

Are you shocked at the scenes of radicals taking over Columbia U with signs and chants showing their hatred for America, capitalism, Israel, even the Jews? Don’t be.

Nothing much has changed in 41 years.

I spent four shocking, miserable years at Columbia back in the early ‘80’s. I graduated Columbia U, Class of ’83. My classmate was Obama. I’m here to tell you nothing has changed.

Let me tell you about my experiences.

I am a S.O.B. (son of a butcher). But my dad the butcher (David Root) was a great father and patriot. He taught me to love America and live the American Dream.

My dad used to say, “The Republican Party isn’t the party of the rich, it’s the party of anyone who wants the opportunity to be rich- or wants their children to have the opportunity to be rich.” In 2012 I repeated that phrase on Fox News and the next day Mitt Romney used that exact phrase at his presidential rally. From a butcher’s mouth to a presidential candidate’s lips.

I’m sure my dad was looking down from heaven with great pride and saying, “Only in America.”

My dad relentlessly taught me 24/7 that I would someday attend Columbia University. He said, “In America the streets may be paved with gold, but only an Ivy League degree gets you onto those streets!”

I listened to my father. I studied, got straight A+’s, graduated as Valedictorian of my class, and in 1979 I was accepted at Columbia University. A butcher sent his son to the Ivy Leagues.

I was bursting with pride as I stepped onto the Ivy League campus at Columbia. I thought “My dad was right. Only in America. How lucky am I to be living in this country?” I credited God, faith, family, freedom, America, and American exceptionalism for my achieving the American Dream.

Boy was I about to experience culture shock.

When I walked into my first class at Columbia, I found the best and brightest. But there were no SOB’s. None of them were sons or daughters of butchers like me.

I met the luckiest, richest, spoiled brats in America.

Everyone was filthy rich and heirs to fortunes. These were the children of the richest and most powerful businessmen, CEOs, Wall Street titans, investment bankers, lawyers, doctors, judges, and politicians.

They all drove Mercedes and BMW’s at age 18. They had mansions waiting in Scarsdale or Great Neck, and summer homes in the Hamptons, or Martha’s Vineyard. They had all been on many vacations to Europe.

My dad drove an Oldsmobile. My family got two weeks a year vacation- in July to a motel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. I’d never been to Europe. Heck, I’d never been out of New York or New Jersey.

I was in culture shock. But it was soon to get much worse. Because all these filthy rich, white, spoiled brats, who were born into “the Lucky Sperm Club,” who never did one thing in their lives to earn their privileged lives, HATED America.

They hated our country…hated the idea of American exceptionalism…hated capitalism…hated white people (even though they were almost all white)…hated Israel (even though many of them were Jewish)…hated God and religion (they were almost all atheists), and they wanted to destroy America and bring the system crashing down to create “equality.”

They told me this all day, every day, for four long years.

They hated the three things in life I respected most- police, military, and small business (my dad owned his butcher store).

They hated my hero Ronald Reagan (just as today they hate most President Trump).

But most of all, they hated white, straight, male Republicans.

Does all of this sound familiar?

Even more of a bullseye with today, my Columbia classmates almost to a man and women, called themselves “communists, socialists, or Marxists.” They bragged about this all the time.

I was in shock. Here I was a blue-collar kid from a dead-end street on the Bronx borderline- and I loved and appreciated America. I credited America for my success. I loved God. I loved my parents. I was living the American Dream and proud of it.

And my classmates already had everything I hoped to enjoy twenty or thirty years down the line, from the moment of their birth with a silver spoon in their mouths. And yet they hated America and wanted to destroy it. And they hated God.

And the one thing that actually shocked me the most- they hated white people.

How could you be white and hate white people? How bizarre. How could you be so filthy rich and hate rich people? How could you be Jewish and hate Israel? What was wrong with these people?

I grew to hate my communist classmates. I grew to hate Columbia. I spent four miserable years there, earned my degree and escaped. I couldn’t get out of there fast enough. I graduated 6 months early and went straight into business. I skipped my graduation ceremony- because I despised my radical, “Lucky Sperm Club” communist classmates so much, I never wanted to see any of them again.

Fast forward to 2008. I knew America was in trouble when I heard a Columbia U Class of 1983 grad was running for President. Barack Obama. I knew instantly that we had a radical communist scumbag trying to destroy America from within.

Boy was I right.

It’s 41 years later. Nothing has changed. The students at Columbia are exactly the same- radical communist spoiled-brats who hate America, American exceptionalism, capitalism, God, Judeo-Christian values, and Israel.

And I believe my communist Columbia classmate Obama is still in charge, still the de facto president, giving the orders, trying to destroy America and everything I believe in.

