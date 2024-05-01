WATCH: NYPD Officers Dispose of Palestinian Banner and Raise the American Flag After Busting Pro-Hamas Protesters at City College

An iconic and beautiful moment of patriotism occurred last night after a pro-Hamas protest was broken up at City College New York (CCNY) by New York City’s finest.

As the New York Post reported, the New York Police Department ripped down the ghastly Palestinian banner atop the CCNY’s flag pole and replaced it with the one flag all patriotic Americans pledge allegiance to: Old Glory.

Video footage shared by NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry shows the police officers tearing down the unwanted flag of terrorists before throwing it to the ground like a piece of trash.

The officers then raised Old Glory in its place during a ceremony while Daughtry gave a speech.

“An incredible scene and proud moment as we have assisted in restoring order on campus, culminating in raising Old Glory once again on their campus flagpole,” Daughtry wrote.

WATCH:

#HAPPENINGNOW: An incredible scene and proud moment as we have assisted @CityCollegeNY in restoring order on campus, culminating in raising Old Glory once again on their campus flagpole. @NYPDPC @NYPD1stDep @NYPDChiefOfDept @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/XZWFmvXcUs — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) May 1, 2024

The New York Post reported the Palestinian flag had been flying at CCNY since agitators raised it last week after setting up an encampment at the school.

Before the gorgeous incident, the NYPD had to contend with a mob of anti-Israel agitators who refused to disperse after being given a Tuesday night deadline to do so.

NYPD still being put to work tonight, now at City College of NY! They’re storming their campus. pic.twitter.com/gO8YGcd3xr — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) May 1, 2024

Here is video footage of the officers emerging with several unruly agitators in handcuffs following their successful bust.