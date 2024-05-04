WATCH: James O’Keefe Confronts CIA Program Manager Who Admitted CIA Director Withheld Info from Trump and Spied on His Presidency

James O’Keefe on Friday released a video of himself confronting CIA project manager Amjad Fseisi over statements he made about the CIA withholding information from President Trump.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, O’Keefe Media Group on Wednesday released part one: Exposing the CIA: A project manager working in cyber operations told OMG’s undercover journalist that the Director of the CIA would keep information from Trump.

He also said the CIA spied on Trump’s presidency and is still monitoring him to this day.

“So the agencies kind of, like, all got together and said, we’re not gonna tell Trump…Director of the CIA would keep [information from Trump]…” Amjad Fseisi, a project manager working in Cyber Operations for the CIA with top-secret security clearance told an undercover journalist.

“We kept information from him… he’s the biggest f*cking idiot.”

Amjad Fseisi said Trump is a “Russian asset” – “He’s owned by the f*cking Russians,” he told the undercover journalist.

WATCH:

When O'Keefe played the undercover footage in front of him and asked, "That's you, is it not?" Fseisi responded, "It looks like me," but would not confirm that it was him. He further claimed that he never said what he's on camera saying!

Fseisi just denied everything, including his top secret security clearance, and claimed he is not privy to the information he previously shared and that it's all "unbeknownst to me."

Eventually, he walked away from O'Keefe until driving off in his car.

Watch below: