Vile Leftist Who Called Black Republican Rep. Byron Donalds a ‘Race Traitor’ and ‘Uncle Tom’ Unmasked as Georgetown Professor Zein El-Amine

Republican Representative Byron Donalds was verbally accosted by an individual hurling racial slurs and accusations during his visit at George Washington University.

The Daily Caller released footage of Donalds being confronted by a man amidst anti-Israel protests at George Washington University on Wednesday.

The vile leftist, with a noticeable accent, was filmed challenging Donalds with inflammatory remarks, questioning his integrity and allegiance.

“How much is AIPAC paying you, you bastard?” he questioned, referencing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The situation escalated when the same man called Donalds a “race traitor” and an “Uncle Tom.” His tirade continued as he accused the Congressman of working for a foreign entity.

Despite the provocation, Donalds responded calmly, making a light-hearted comment saying, “That guy’s really old to be in college.”

Protester who shouted racist slurs at Rep. @ByronDonalds as he called on DC police to clear The George Washinton University Pro-Hamas encampment REVEALED to be terrorist-sympathizing PROFESSOR Zein El-Amine at GWU, Georgetown, and American. Why do Universities act surprised at… pic.twitter.com/LUj6dculVM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 3, 2024

The protester was later identified as Zein El-Amine, a professor at Georgetown University with Marxist views and Lebanese heritage.

According to the Canary Mission:

These Marxist professors are radicalizing their students.

Rep. Ronny Jackson decried El-Amine’s behavior in strong terms, labeling him a racist and antisemite while calling for scrutiny over his teaching history.

“HORRIBLE! Zein El-Amine is a RACIST and an ANTISEMITE. Zein should be on a LIST for his MANY years of pushing Pro-Hamas, ANTI-American GARBAGE to young minds across America. I stand with my friend Byron Donalds in condemning anti-semitism across this great country.”

HORRIBLE! Zein El-Amine is a RACIST and an ANTISEMITE. Zein should be on a LIST for his MANY years of pushing Pro-Hamas, ANTI-American GARBAGE to young minds across America. I stand with my friend Byron Donalds in condemning anti-semitism across this great country. https://t.co/ofAHvZRKHk — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) May 3, 2024

Virginia Congressional candidate Derrick Anderson appealed to Georgetown University to take swift action concerning El-Amine’s behavior and rhetoric, expressing deep concern over potential anti-Semitic views and support for terrorist organizations.

“What other anti-semitism and support for terrorists is Professor Zein El-Amine spewing??? As a law schoolalum, I implore Georgetown to immediately address this professors racist comments and support for terrorist orgs, and consider his resignation immediately.”