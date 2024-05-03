Vile Leftist Who Called Black Republican Rep. Byron Donalds a ‘Race Traitor’ and ‘Uncle Tom’ Unmasked as Georgetown Professor Zein El-Amine

by

Republican Representative Byron Donalds was verbally accosted by an individual hurling racial slurs and accusations during his visit at George Washington University.

The Daily Caller released footage of Donalds being confronted by a man amidst anti-Israel protests at George Washington University on Wednesday.

The vile leftist, with a noticeable accent, was filmed challenging Donalds with inflammatory remarks, questioning his integrity and allegiance.

“How much is AIPAC paying you, you bastard?” he questioned, referencing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The situation escalated when the same man called Donalds a “race traitor” and an “Uncle Tom.” His tirade continued as he accused the Congressman of working for a foreign entity.

Despite the provocation, Donalds responded calmly, making a light-hearted comment saying, “That guy’s really old to be in college.”

The protester was later identified as Zein El-Amine, a professor at Georgetown University with Marxist views and Lebanese heritage.

According to the Canary Mission:

Zein El-Amine has spread anti-Israel terror propaganda on social media, specifically including images promoted by the terror group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

El-Amine is also a supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and shared a video by the anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP),promoting BDS.

El-Amine has promoted the University of Maryland, College Park (UMD)’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

El-Amine co-hosts the weekly Arabic culture radio show Shay wa Naa Naa (Tea with Mint) on the local radio station, WPFW. He uses the show as a platform for various anti-Israel personalities to spread their propaganda.

El-Amine’s LinkedIn page says that he studied for his MFA in Creative Writing, at UMD from 2007- 2010.

El-Amine is a lecturer in Arabic Language and Comparative Literature at UMD. He serves as a student advisor in the Arabic Studies program.

These Marxist professors are radicalizing their students.

Rep. Ronny Jackson decried El-Amine’s behavior in strong terms, labeling him a racist and antisemite while calling for scrutiny over his teaching history.

“HORRIBLE! Zein El-Amine is a RACIST and an ANTISEMITE. Zein should be on a LIST for his MANY years of pushing Pro-Hamas, ANTI-American GARBAGE to young minds across America. I stand with my friend Byron Donalds in condemning anti-semitism across this great country.”

Virginia Congressional candidate Derrick Anderson appealed to Georgetown University to take swift action concerning El-Amine’s behavior and rhetoric, expressing deep concern over potential anti-Semitic views and support for terrorist organizations.

“What other anti-semitism and support for terrorists is Professor Zein El-Amine spewing??? As a law schoolalum, I implore Georgetown to immediately address this professors racist comments and support for terrorist orgs, and consider his resignation immediately.”

