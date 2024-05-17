The View’s Sara Haines Smears Catholics-Calls Those Who Participate in Traditional Latin Mass “Cult-Like” and Likens it to “Extreme” Religions in the Middle East

The bitter ladies of ABC’s The View had a complete meltdown over Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s recent commencement speech at Benedictine College, a Catholic institution.

Co-host Sara Haines put her anti-Catholic bigotry on full display, calling Butker and those who share his Catholic faith “extremists” and “cult-like.”

Haines said Butker is part of “a very extreme religion” because he attends a traditional Latin mass.

She added that a Latin mass is similar to the “cult-like and extremist like some religions in the Middle East and Asia.”

This is someone practicing what is called the traditional Latin Mass, which is divergent from the majority of Catholics and compared to being cult-like and extremist like some religions in the Middle East and Asia. So this is a very extreme religion.

She also lectured Butker about how he doesn’t “walk with Jesus” or oppressed people:

So, what I can say to him, as a Christian, is if you’re using this to oppress people or hold them down you’re not walking with Jesus. If you are using the religion, if you’re more obsessed with the religious rituals and practices than you are with the word of Jesus, you’re not walking with Jesus. And if you’re using it for the judgment of others and as a weapon to beat people down you’re also not walking with Jesus.

Butker’s crime was suggesting some women find fulfillment in being homemakers.

“In the end— no matter how much money you attain— none of it will matter if you are alone and devoid of purpose… I can offer one controversial antidote that I believe will have a lasting impact for generations to come: GET MARRIED AND START A FAMILY.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported in April, Chris Wray’s FBI has targeted Catholic, particularly those who participate in Latin Mass

Wray’s FBI sent out a memo warning agents of the dangerous ‘radical traditionalist Catholic ideology’ that is gaining popularity in the country.

The memo was posted at UncoverDC.com by former FBI special agent Kyle Seraphin.

The FBI has singled out traditional Catholics as potential domestic terrorists.