Victor Reacts: Bad News for Biden! Young People Support Trump’s Policies

If Joe Biden is counting on the youth vote, he may not want to hold his breath. Polling shows that young people support Trump more now than in 2016 or 2020 and prefer his policies over Biden’s.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

The New York Times has admitted that Donald Trump is increasingly popular with young voters and that many prefer his policies to those promoted by the Biden regime.

In an article published this weekend, the left-wing newspaper notes that its own polling has Trump and Biden tied neck and neck among young voters, contradicting the narrative that his appeal is solely among older voters.

The report states:

“Although President Biden continues to lead among 18- to 29-year-olds in most polls, several surveys in recent weeks show Mr. Trump performing much more strongly with young voters than he was at the same point in 2020, and more strongly than he was against Mrs. Clinton at the same point in 2016.
In the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, from last month, Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden were neck and neck among 18- to 29-year-olds. In the latest Harvard Youth Poll, conducted in March by the Harvard Institute of Politics, Mr. Trump trails by eight points.”
Meanwhile, young voters were also “far more likely” to say they have benefitted from Trump’s policies and the campaign is consequently hoping to capitalize on this trend.
America’s youth have routinely had our futures sullied as this administration puts us last. The economy has become so bad that many young people have openly admitted that they have given up on the prospect of ever owning a home or escaping paycheck to paycheck lives. Inflation, open borders, foreign wars, and drug trafficking are ruining the American dream for countless young people.
More and more young voters are waking up, and that spells trouble for the already struggling Biden campaign.
