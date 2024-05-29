Vatican’s World Children’s Day Features Drag Performer

On May 25, Pope Francis’ inaugural World Children’s Day featured a male performer who danced in drag for children.

Carmine De Rosa, one of the official artists at the event, appeared in a myriad of drag outfits along with some suggestive cardboard costumes and danced in front of an audience of children.

In a pink dress with a plunging neckline and full makeup, De Rosa shared on social media, “Today on stage at the Olympic stadium in Rome for World Children’s Day announced by Pope Francis. What a great emotion!”

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, shared his concerns on De Rosa’s participation on X, “This is one of the characters called by the Argentine Jesuit as an entertainer at World Children’s Day. It is now clear that Bergoglio is one of the main activists of the hellish LGBTQ + agenda. There are no more words to express the scandal and disgust, in the complicit and cowardly silence of the Episcopate.’ Whoever scandalises even one of these little ones who believe in me, it would be better for him if a millstone turned into a donkey’s wheel were hung around his neck, and he were cast into the depths of the sea’ (Mt 18:6).”

This is one of the characters called by the Argentine Jesuit as an entertainer at World Children’s Day. It is now clear that Bergoglio is one of the main activists of the hellish LGBTQ + agenda. There are no more words to express the scandal and disgust, in the complicit and… pic.twitter.com/SqWRSTJ1te — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) May 26, 2024

After criticism on social media, De Rosa pushed back and said he was officially invited to perform.

“Bringing smiles to children and beyond was my job and I succeeded…..but I simply defend MY ART.”

“I would like to point out, reading the comments, that I was WANTED in this event FOR THE TYPE OF SHOW I BRING ON THE STAGE and for my professionalism.”

