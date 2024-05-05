US Military Academy Introduces Woke Curriculum with Courses on Deconstructing Patriotism, Cross-Dressing in the Military, Gender Norms, and Representation in the Ranks

The United States Military Academy at West Point is introducing a new curriculum that includes courses on “deconstructing patriotism,” “cross-dressing in the military,” and other topics related to gender norms and representation.

These courses are part of a broader initiative by the Biden regime to integrate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) propaganda into the curriculum over duty, honor, and country.

Former Navy SEAL and Representative Scott Taylor (R-VA) tweeted his concerns after the curriculum was reportedly shared with him, stating, “This was sent to me, classes at U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Quite sure China and Russia are not teaching this nonsense to their officers. Fix yourself.”

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton also weighed in, calling out the Biden regime for “abusing cadets at West Point” through indoctrination.

The controversial courses are as follows:

Deconstructing Patriotism: Exploring Postmodernism and US Army Recruitment Amidst the Lack of a National Narrative Uniformed Perspectives: The Evolution of Cross-Dressing in the Military and Gender Norms Do My Leaders ‘Get’ Me?: Unpacking the Importance of Representation in the Military Harder Rights: An Approach to Espoused Values and Behavior Inconsistency

The point of contact for these courses is Dr. Morten Ender, Professor of Sociology and Co-Chair of the Diversity & Inclusion Studies Minor at West Point.

Dr. Ender has published on related topics, including a paper titled “Dinner and a Conversation: Transgender Integration at West Point and Beyond,” and “Inclusion in the U.S Military: A Force for Diversity.“

These courses are a distraction from the Academy’s mission to produce leaders capable of winning wars.

The Pentagon suggested that the United States military entered 2024 with its smallest size and lowest qualification levels in nearly eight decades. This development raises significant concerns about national security and military readiness in an era of evolving global threats.

According to Daily Mail, the total number of active-duty personnel has dropped to levels not seen since the early 1940s, a period before the U.S. entered World War II.

The emerging challenges in military recruitment are becoming increasingly evident, as seen in this year’s significant shortfall of 41,000 personnel. This gap highlights the widening disconnect between the military establishment and the younger generations.

Recruiting has been hampered by the COVID-19 vaccine mandates as well as an increasingly woke military atmosphere where trans soldiers are give special privileges while Christian soldiers are persecuted, bases host drag shows, and leaders with a history of anti-white statements are hired.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth claimed that ‘woke’ criticisms of the military hurt recruiting. Over the last three years, it has been widely reported that recruiting is way down across all branches of the U.S. military.

It’s fascinating that this official is claiming that woke criticisms are the problem, not the woke policies that have been put in place.