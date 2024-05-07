UPDATE: Porn Star Loses It in Court – Stormy Daniels Starts Yelling During Questioning

Stormy Daniels lost it on Tuesday. The pressure was too much.

The former stripper and porn star started yelling during questioning during the ongoing lawfare case against President Donald Trump.

Stormy Daniels wrote in 2018, “Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago. The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. 1 am not denying this affair because i was paid “hush money” as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. “I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

“Judge Merchan agrees with Bragg and Biden’s attorneys saying that Stormy Daniels has “credibility” to testify about an alleged affair, even though she’s repeatedly denied any such affair over the years and even went on record by issuing an official statement denying such an affair.”

"Judge Merchan agrees with Bragg and Biden's attorneys saying that Stormy Daniels has "credibility" to testify about an alleged affair, even though she's repeatedly denied any such affair over the years and even went on record by issuing an official statement denying such an affair."

The pressure was too much for Stormy today. During questioning from the defense team on Tuesday she started yelling in court.

This is NOT what the lawless prosecution lawyers wanted to happen.

It was not a good day for Stormy.

Anyone who was there at the courthouse today and was being honest would tell you how slovenly and sloppy Stormy Daniels looked on the witness stand. By far the worst dressed of all the witnesses! Her hair was all unkempt, her clothes and overall appearance was disheveled.

CNN reported:

Paula Reid: It became really heated because Nicholas confirms you call him names all the time. Daniel starts to sort of yell, saying, “Yes, because he made fun of me first.” This is devolving pretty quickly. This is pretty toddler-esque conduct and lack of accountability. But what the defense is very effectively getting at is Daniel’s disdain for the defendant. This so far has been a very effective and dramatic cross and appears to continuing to become even more dramatic. What do you think? Phil Mattingly: I think what’s fascinating is the inversion of how two specific people here are reacting to everything. Our team in the room making very clear that Donald Trump has leaned back a little bit. He was very engaged, very animated, very agitated over the course of the morning. Not so much anymore. Stormy Daniels, on the other hand, arms crossed. Things are very tense, starting to get very frustrated. At one point, it seems raising her voice as well. As Paula was reading through, it underscores there has been a very clear shift, not just in how they’re acting, but totally, but also in where this is going.

