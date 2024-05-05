Update: CEO Who Offered Jobs to Pro-Hamas Protestors Watches Stock Tank, Company Loses $210 Million in Stock Value

The Gateway Pundit reported that Hims and Hers CEO Andrew Dudum sparked outrage when he praised anti-Israel protestors and encouraged them to apply to his company, claiming that companies would want to hire them for their “moral courage.”

Dudum posted on X, “Moral courage > College degree. “If you’re currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university’s divestment from Israel, keep going. It’s working.”

He continued, “There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline.”

X users were confused and angry upon seeing this tone-deaf post, with many threatening to boycott the company.

According to the New York Post, the company’s stock is tanking company price dropping by eight percent on Friday and losing $210 million in stock value.

The New York Post reports:

The market cap of the company opened at $2.62 billion and closed at $2.41 billion, and share price continued to slide in after-hours trading on Friday and Saturday.

Trading volume was also more than double the average for the stock — indicating that some shareholders were rushing to get out.

HIMS stock dropped 8% on Friday. Image: @msuster/X

