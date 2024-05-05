Update: CEO Who Offered Jobs to Pro-Hamas Protestors Watches Stock Tank, Company Loses $210 Million in Stock Value

The Gateway Pundit reported that Hims and Hers CEO Andrew Dudum sparked outrage when he praised anti-Israel protestors and encouraged them to apply to his company, claiming that companies would want to hire them for their “moral courage.”

Dudum posted on X, “Moral courage > College degree. “If you’re currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university’s divestment from Israel, keep going. It’s working.”

He continued, “There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline.”

X users were confused and angry upon seeing this tone-deaf post, with many threatening to boycott the company.

You are about to be Bud Lighted. pic.twitter.com/SsXkydkcsT — The Defiant Jew מרדכי ✡️ (@sfgaypatriot) May 2, 2024

Can’t wait to read about how you’re new hires occupy and shut down you’re business because you said, or did something wrong in their little minds. For instance, calling your company “HIMS”. Good luck sir! — kornfed (@GeeWillyQue1) May 3, 2024

According to the New York Post, the company’s stock is tanking company price dropping by eight percent on Friday and losing $210 million in stock value.

NEW: HIMS stock is going flaccid after founder & CEO Andrew Dudum praised pro-Palestine protesters & encouraged them to apply for jobs at his company. Hims stock, a male ED brand, was down 8% on Friday after Dudum said he was “eager” to hire these students. “Moral courage >… pic.twitter.com/chzXWz22Qi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 4, 2024

The New York Post reports:

The market cap of the company opened at $2.62 billion and closed at $2.41 billion, and share price continued to slide in after-hours trading on Friday and Saturday. Trading volume was also more than double the average for the stock — indicating that some shareholders were rushing to get out.