“Unsung Hero” – Go See This Movie If You Get a Chance – A Beautiful Story of a Wonderful and Famous Christian Music Family

This past weekend, I had the pleasure of watching “Unsung Hero,” a film that may not initially grab the attention of the mainstream audience but is unequivocally a hidden gem.

“Unsung Hero” is far from the “woke” Hollywood narratives. Instead, it offers a refreshing focus on traditional values, emphasizing the power of faith, prayer, and family unity during hardships.

The film has a 63% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but an impressive 99% audience score. And after watching it, I can see why.

At the heart of the story is the Smallbone matriarch, Helen Smallbone (portrayed by Daisy Betts), whose unwavering faith serves as the guiding light for her husband, David Smallbone (played by real son Joel Smallbone), and their seven children.

When David’s successful music promotion business in Australia collapses, the family is forced to uproot their lives and embark on a perilous journey to Nashville, Tennessee, armed with little more than their love of music and unshakable belief in God.

Nashville becomes more than a setting in this movie—it illustrates how the community embraced the Smallbone family with open arms. The community helped the family stand on their feet.

As the plot unfolds, we watch as Rebecca Smallbone (now Rebecca St. James) rises to become a celebrated icon in the Christian music world, while her siblings, Joel and Luke, find their calling with For King & Country.

The film does more than follow their careers; it delves deep into the heart of what makes their music resonate—unwavering faith and the power of a supportive family.

I am not a huge fan of Christian music, and I am not fond of sappy Christian films. But this film is something special. Please comment below if you agree.

This movie is a gem. It’s so well done. I hope you see it.

Watch the final trailer below: