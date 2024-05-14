UC Davis Poetry Professor Tells Gender Critical Woman to ‘Put a Gun in Your Mouth You Piece of Sh*t’ (VIDEO)

by

A professor at the University of California, Davis urged a woman at a protest to put a gun in her mouth and pull the trigger.

Seeta Chaganti, who works as a professor of English, was heard telling a woman named Beth Bourne to “put a gun in your mouth you piece of sh*t” as she protested against transgender ideology.

Chaganti, a committed anti-Israel activist, had previously cancelled all her classes for a week to attend the pro-Palestine protests and urged her students to join her.

According to her university profile, Chaganti is an expert in Old and Middle English poetry and is currently working on a project about the evils of whitness.

Seeta Chaganti joined the faculty of the UC Davis English department in 2001. She specializes in Old and Middle English poetry and its intersections with material culture. Her first book was The Medieval Poetics of the Reliquary. Her second book argues that to medieval audiences, poetic form was a multimedia experience shaped by encounters with dance. In this work, she proposes a new method of reenacting medieval dance that draws upon experiences of watching contemporary dance.

Her current project, tentatively entitled ‘Carceral Angels: An Abolitionist History of the Sheriff,’ traces a long history of the shrieval office from pre-Conquest England to modern America. It argues that the earliest days of English law forged the triangulation of violence, whiteness, and property that obstructs liberation in Anglophone modernity.”

Chaganti has served as a Trustee of the New Chaucer Society and a Councillor of the Medieval Academy of America. She is currently an Executive Board Member of Race before Race and a member of Medievalists of Color.

With nutjobs like this educating America’s best and brightest, no wonder the country is in such a terrible state.

 

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.