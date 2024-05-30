U.S. Coast Guard Seizes $468M Worth of Cocaine

The U.S. Coast Guard has announced that it has seized close to 34,000 pounds of cocaine valued at $468 million within a span of a. month.

On Tuesday, Coast Guard officers were seen unloading the confiscated cocaine, which was seized between Feb 21st through March 23rd.

The drugs were seized by the Coast Guard off the coast of South America and Mexico.

Rear Admiral Andrew Sugimoto stated, “I am extremely proud of this crew and their dedication to disrupting organized crime in the Eastern Pacific.”

“The effort put in while interdicting more than 33,000 lbs of cocaine in a few weeks’ time is unparalleled,” added Sugimoto.

Per Fox 11 Los Angeles:

The United States Coast Guard announced that it seized nearly 34,000 pounds of cocaine — worth $468 million — in multiple incidents over the span of a month. The Coast Guard offloaded the tons of cocaine in San Diego on Tuesday. The drugs were seized in seven separate busts off the coast of Mexico and Central and South America between Feb. 21 and March 23, the Coast Guard said, including a bust on March 17 where Coast Guardsman seized nearly 8,000 pounds of drugs. “I am extremely proud of this crew and their dedication to disrupting organized crime in the Eastern Pacific,” Rear Admiral Andrew Sugimoto said. “The effort put in while interdicting more than 33,000 lbs of cocaine in a few weeks’ time is unparalleled.” All eight busts were made by the Coast Guard Cutter Munro. Capt. Rula Deisher, the commanding officer of the Munro, said she “couldn’t be prouder of them. Their dedication and grit goes to show that Munro is one of the best national security cutters in the fleet, and we are committed to keeping the country safe by stopping illegal drugs before they hit the street.”

The large amount of cocaine was seized in eight different encounters with drug smuggling vessels.