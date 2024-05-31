Tucker Carlson: “Trump Will Win the Election if He’s Not Killed First”

Following Trump’s guilty verdict in his New York City Hush Money Trial, Tucker Carlson wrote on X that Trump’s life could be in danger in the months leading up to the general election.

Tucker wrote on X, “Import the Third World, become the Third World. That’s what we just saw. This won’t stop Trump.”

“He’ll win the election if he’s not killed first. But it does mark the end of the fairest justice system in the world. Anyone who defends this verdict is a danger to you and your family.” added Tucker.

This isn’t the first time Tucker has warned about a possible assassination attempt against Trump.

Last year, during an interview with comedian Adam Carolla, Tucker stated,  “If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment, and none of them work. What’s next? Graph it out, man. We’re speeding towards assassination.”

In an interview with Dan Bongino earlier this year, Tucker shared that he has warned Trump in person that he should be on full alert for an assassination attempt.

In recent weeks, Trump’s security has appeared to be more beefed up.

