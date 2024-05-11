TRUMP SUPPORTERS Line up to See President Trump 24 Hours Before Wildwood, New Jersey Rally – Venue Can Hold Up to 40,000 (VIDEO)

by
Trump supporters line up on Friday to see President Trump speak on Saturday in Wildwood, NJ.

This is an amazing video.

Trump supporters lined up in Wildwood, New Jersey as early as Wednesday to see President Donald Trump speak on Saturday.

The beach venue on Saturday can hold up to 40,000 people.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 PM to thousands of New Jersey supporters.

The hotels are booked in the area.

The Mayor of Wildwood says there is room for 45,000 people at the venue.

Thanks for sharing!
