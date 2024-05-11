TRUMP SUPPORTERS Line up to See President Trump 24 Hours Before Wildwood, New Jersey Rally – Venue Can Hold Up to 40,000 (VIDEO)

This is an amazing video.

Trump supporters lined up in Wildwood, New Jersey as early as Wednesday to see President Donald Trump speak on Saturday.

The beach venue on Saturday can hold up to 40,000 people.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 PM to thousands of New Jersey supporters.

Wildwood, NJ is already TURNED UP for President Donald J. Trump tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/p7pHLRggB9 — RealBenGeller (@RealBenGeller) May 11, 2024

The hotels are booked in the area.

BREAKING: People have been lined up for days on the Wildwood boardwalk in New Jersey ahead of Trump’s rally. Motels and Hotels are completely booked and hanging Trump flags on their railings. This could be one of the biggest Trump rallies ever. pic.twitter.com/R5iBVn3CA6 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 11, 2024

The Mayor of Wildwood says there is room for 45,000 people at the venue.